Novamarine towards stock market listing

Novamarine, a company active since 2008 in the Olbia nautical hub in the design, production and marketing of pleasure boats, is preparing for its listing on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange. The offering includes newly issued ordinary shares and is divided into two paid capital increases. One is for a maximum of 4 million euros, intended for qualified investors and professional clients.

A so-called ‘greenshoe’ option is expected to be granted in favor of the Global Coordinator, for a maximum of 400,000 euros. The other, up to 5 million euros, is for the public in Italy and mainly to Banca Finnat Euramerica customers. The indicative price range has been set between a minimum of 3.40 euros and a maximum of 3.70 euros per share corresponding to a pre-money valuation between 34 million and 37 million euros. Admission to trading is expected approximately on July 30th.

“The possible stock market listing is the natural evolution of our growth path, which began over 15 years ago, confirming the value of a brand like Novamarine, which stands out from its competitors for the unique features and high performance of its boats”, says Francesco Pirro, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Novamarine. “We have chosen to aim for listing to further strengthen Novamarine’s competitive positioning and continue on the growth path undertaken. Our expansion project arises from the growing market demand and the need to increase production activity. We intend to allocate the financial resources that we will collect to an expansion of the production site and to the development of new product lines with innovative features that have always distinguished our boats”.