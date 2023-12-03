Nausicaa Dell’Orto, the cheerleader who became an American football champion: “It lights a fire inside you”

The passion for American football? Born by chance: from gymnastics to cheerleading “I understand that I also want to tackle, run, take the field”, Nausicaa Dell’Orto tells Affaritaliani.it. Champion of the Italian national team of a sport that “lights a fire inside you” and that “it is growing a lot. Not only in Italy, but also in Europe and in the world”. Overlooking the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Meanwhile, she has become ambassador of the Gold’s Gym brand (who opened the second center in Milan, in via Monterosa): “I always saw it in American films as a child”.



Sports and more. Nausicaa is also a champion in the field of communication: producer of NFL content (for Dazn) and earned the nominations for two Sports Emmy Awards for sports documentaries with NFL Films. “If I had to describe a champion of Italian sport? “I think I would choose Veronica Yoko because…

The interview with Nausicaa Dell’Orto

“I always saw Gold’s Gym in American films when I was little, it is an honor to be an ambassador of this iconic brand which represents excellence in training and in the culture of ‘taking care of the body’. I am honored to be part of this Gold Gym family”, Nausicaa Dell’Orto, captain of the American Football National Team, recently announced as an Olympic discipline in Los Angeles 2028, explains to Affaritaliani.it.









Gold Gym immediately makes you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger. If you met him what would you ask him?

“I would probably ask him if he ever thought about playing American football when he was younger”

And you are an American football star. In Italy it is a niche sport. How did this passion arise?

“By chance. I was actually a gymnast. At sixteen I wanted to change sports, but do something related to gymnastics, so I decided to join a cheerleading team to compete in cheerleading. But I go to training and at a certain point one of my comrade tells me ‘Look, at the weekend we have to go to the American football games to be cheerleaders on the field’. I encounter this world by chance and, game after game, this sport lights a fire inside you.”

At that point…

“I understand that I also want to tackle, run, get on the field. So I decide to start playing. Except that at the time there were no women’s teams and, together with other girls interested in sport, we created the first women’s American football team in history of Italy. It was 2011… As a cheerleader I decided to give up the pom-poms and play. I would like to underline one thing though…”

Please..

“American football is a niche sport, but in reality it is growing a lot. Not only in Italy, but also in Europe and around the world. In fact, flag football, a non-contact version of American football, has become an Olympic sport and will be so in Los Angeles in 2028”

Who are your American football idols?

“Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Obviously Tom Brady, among the most successful in history. And Joe Montana, who I had the opportunity to meet, is a fantastic person. Then obviously Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts who plays part of the Philadelphia Eagles, my favorite NFL team”









Outside of American football, give us a list of the 5 athletes you love most?

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Billie Jean King (tennis legend, ed.), Simone Biles (gymnastics champion, ed.). And the skater Valentina Marchei, she is a friend of mine and I adore her”

You have made films and documentaries about American football. If you had to prepare one to talk about a champion of Italian sport, who would you choose?

“I think I would choose Veronica Yoko (27-year-old Italian canoeist, snowboarder and triathlete, paralympic champion and bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, ed.) because hers is an incredible story and we can all learn from her”

NAUSICAA FROM THE GARDEN, THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH AFFARITALIANI.IT

Subscribe to the newsletter

