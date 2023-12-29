With The Boy and the Heron Now available in much of the world, many are wondering what the next step will be for Hayao Miyazaki, who, to the surprise of many, has chosen to continue in the animation industry instead of taking an extensive vacation, or as he puts it. I like to call them, “retreat.” In this way, a rumor has begun to circulate stating that This legendary director's next film would be a sequel to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Recently, the documentary was released 2399 days with Hayao Miyazaki, which is focused on the production of El Niño y la Garza. At the end of this tape, we can see Miyazaki making an illustration of Nausicaä and her pet. However, and to the surprise of many, the director commented that “it is painful to return to this world.”

Although for the moment It is unknown exactly what he means by this.since he could well be talking about the illustration he was doing at the time, many have even mentioned that Miyazaki's next project would be a sequel to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. For his part, Junichi Nishioka, vice president of Studio Ghibli, revealed during this year's Toronto International Film Festival that the director is already thinking about his next film.

In this way, it is very likely that we will have more information about Miyazaki and his next project sooner than we thought, whether it is a sequel to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, or something completely new. In case we see a continuation of his 1984 work, This would be the first time Studio Ghibli has done something like thissince none of his films have had a second part. On related topics, you can know our opinion of The Boy and the Heron here. Likewise, this is what a The Legend of Zelda movie by Studio Ghibli would look like.

The Boy and the Heron was a great movie. Probably one of the studio's best, but it doesn't feel as original as other Miyazaki works. It's still very good, but it was always on my mind Spirited Awaysomething that has never happened to me with other tapes from the studio.

