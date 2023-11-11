Nausea of ​​the young | The atmosphere of the school, which had drifted into a difficult situation, changed thanks to one decision

The atmosphere at the school in Espoo calmed down as if by magic. The background is the persistent work of two community counselors and the peace of mind they have been given.

Please do disturb, says the sign Kati Salminen and Tuomas Laakkonen on the table. I mean, bother, please.

In a way, this is exactly what the job description of Salminen and Laakkonen, who work at the Juvanpuisto school in Espoo, is about. They are community counselors at a unified school in Niipper, which has 570 students.

The duo’s study room is a small nook, where the students can come almost any time. The heart of the room is the sofa.

“We’re going to be lounging around here. Soft toys get a ride. It’s endearing how even bigger students crunch them,” says Salminen.

HS told on Tuesday about the worrying results of the latest school health survey. According to the survey, there are schools in Helsinki where more than half of the students say they have been bullied in the past year.

However, bullying is only one consequence of the malaise of young people that emerges in schools.

Salminen and Laakkonen’s field of work is wide: There are shy students who find it difficult to make friends. A dozen students who crumble under the pressure. Arguments at home and with teachers. Groups of friends, where everyone is friends, but they talk to each other very rudely. Students who should be made to attend lessons.

Sometimes the concern is candy that fell on the floor, sometimes a dead friend. The most violent situations are related to substance abuse and crime.

If necessary, you can go with the young people to visit child welfare, a health nurse, the police or the neighbor’s aunt to apologize for their bad behavior.

Riina Karkkulainen (left) and Amanda Huovilainen (right) bring a chocolate cake from home economics class to Ronja Korhonen and her mother Sanna Saarisalmi in the community counselors’ room. On the right, community director Kati Salminen.

As tools are the three golden ways of raising children: blackmail, bribery and threats, Salminen and Laakkonen say with a laugh.

Seriously, the work is often subtle. It may seem that the community counselors “just” walk around the corridors, chat and sit with a cup of coffee in hand, but it is precisely during the vacation of relaxed togetherness that the students can also be taught a variety of lessons and help.

It is above all about building an atmosphere of trust.

Work doesn’t always bear fruit very quickly, but then you have to continue even more tenaciously. The more someone yells at Laakkonen and Salmi, the more persistent they try.

Salminen gives an example of a student from whom he repeatedly tried to ask for information.

“After one question, he shouted that ‘fuck it, if you don’t go now, I’ll buy you a regional ticket to Vantaa.’ That’s when I knew that yes, now that contact has been made. In the end, we became best friends.”

On the wall there are two hand-crafted ovals in the cross, with the words Rescuers of the Year.

“Those are titles that ys give to the staff every year. Often there is a little bit of squeamishness in them, but there isn’t any in those”, said the principal who came into the room Pia Lahtinen says.

The principal is really satisfied with the community counselors. When the first counselors were hired in 2019, the need was great: the school was concerned about the amount of unhealthy behavior among students. At school had happened for example, bullying between students.

Another of the hired directors at that time was Salminen. Laakkonen became his partner half a year later.

Community counselor Tuomas Laakkonen chats with seventh-grader Tuomo Alttila in his regular place in the corridor.

At first doubts were also directed at the new employees in the work community. Stepping on someone’s toes? Has the money spent on them been taken away from somewhere else?

However, the community counselors’ own compartment was quickly found: teaching mainly belongs to the teachers, and the community counselors help in supporting the students’ lives and social skills.

Many teachers have spoken publicly about the importance and difficulty of such work in recent years. Teacher training prepares for teaching and not, for example, internal pain in families.

It is precisely in these matters that community counselors help.

“We always talk about the importance of meeting, but amid the pressures of the teacher, there is not always time for that,” says the school’s special education teacher Juha Kiilunen.

According to him, there is also always a certain kind of wall between teacher and student that cannot be passed through.

“But Kati and Tuomas get in, because they are not teachers, but Kati and Tuomas.”

The school’s atmosphere has calmed down so much with the arrival of the community counselors that there is no longer a desire to give them up, principal Lahtinen says.

This one almost sounds like some kind of magic trick. How have the young people adopted two adults in this way?

There are two answers. The first of them is persistence: Salminen and Laakkonen really know the children and young people they work with. You need to know who is friends with each other, so that you can smell fights and how different classes and Friends Groups work.

“When you meet young people every day, you can often tell if something is wrong from the position of their nose,” says Salminen.

In the small, village-like Niipper, many have already heard of Salmis and Laakkones before actually meeting them.

Another answer is trust. Laakkonen and Salminen always discuss together with the young people how to act in different situations. Parents or the authorities are never told about the young person’s affairs without first talking to the young person.

“Young people do understand when you explain to them why adults should act in a certain way. But you shouldn’t act behind their backs or lose trust,” says Salminen.

"You are nothing but joy!" says Ronja Korhonen's mother Sanna Saarisalmi. "Conflicts are dealt with immediately and they do not escalate. How much easier it would have been if there had been such people at school even in my youth."

What what do young people themselves think about community counselors? Eighth graders sit down on the couch to tell about it Ronja Korhonen, Amanda Huovilainen and Riina Karkkulainen.

For the trio of girls, it is important that there are adults at school who can be trusted. You can share your opinions freely without fear of being judged.

“You show that you care. You walk up to us, you’re happy, you ask to visit and always ask what’s going on,” says Karkkulainen.

According to young people, the community counselors give advice on how to get along with teachers, friendships or interpersonal relationships.

“And they are not always advice, but perspectives. In the style of ‘have you thought that the other person might think this way’ or ‘maybe that mother didn’t mean it like that'”, says Salminen.

When recess starts, Laakkonen goes to his regular place in the hallway to lean on the railing and talk to the students. In an instant, eight students burst into the room, talking to Salmi and each other enthusiastically. Add a group of people.

The sofa is the first to fill up, the bunting on the table causes the most enthusiasm.

“It’s okay guys, thanks for the chats, it was one of the best,” Laakkonen throws to one group of boys.

Strait describes Laakkonen as an idol, whose style appeals especially to elementary school-aged boys. He himself says that he is a Moomin-like character, which some students call Mami.

This luxury of being different is not available in other schools in Espoo, because they have at most one community counselor.

Salminen and Laakkonen would like community counselors to be established as part of the school staff in the whole of Espoo and eventually nationally.