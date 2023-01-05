Of Elena Meli

The brain cells responsible for retching have been identified in mice: “turning them off” could help find drugs, for example, to combat vomiting induced by chemotherapy or other treatments

Vomiting is not a pleasure, but it is certainly a necessity: when we come into contact with food, liquids or other substances that could harm us, the body reacts in this way to eliminate them. And everything is actually “born” in the brain, as he demonstrates research conducted on mice by researchers at the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing, China: the input to vomiting comes from specific neurons of the brainstem and “silencing” them with specific drugs could help fight vomiting induced for example by chemotherapy or other treatments.

The researchers studied mice exposed to enterotoxin A, a bacterial toxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus, to reconstruct the signals that from the digestive tract, when it comes into contact with contaminated food or drinks, lead to nausea and vomiting. The mice do not vomit but have well-defined retching, with simultaneous contractions of the diaphragm and abdominal muscles similar to those observed for example in dogs when they vomit; the mechanism is therefore similar and so what happens in the intestine and brain of animals exposed to the toxin was analyzed in detail, first of all discovering that qWhen something "unwelcome" arrives, specific intestinal cells produce serotonin, a mediator that binds to receptors on sensory neurons also found in the gut. From here, the message passes to the brain via the vagus nerve.