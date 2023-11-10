Via a post on X | Twitter, Naughty Dog announced an important change within its staff, with theHead of Technology Christian Gyrling that he decided to leave the studio after 17 years. A successor has already been named, Travis McIntosh, a veteran who has worked within Sony’s PlayStation Studios team for over 19 years.

“Our Head of Technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an extraordinary 17-year career at our studio,” reads the Naughty Dog post.

“We are grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on his next journey. Travis Mcintosh, a 19-year veteran of Naughty Dog, will succeed to Christian as head of technology.