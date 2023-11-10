Via a post on X | Twitter, Naughty Dog announced an important change within its staff, with theHead of Technology Christian Gyrling that he decided to leave the studio after 17 years. A successor has already been named, Travis McIntosh, a veteran who has worked within Sony’s PlayStation Studios team for over 19 years.
“Our Head of Technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an extraordinary 17-year career at our studio,” reads the Naughty Dog post.
“We are grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on his next journey. Travis Mcintosh, a 19-year veteran of Naughty Dog, will succeed to Christian as head of technology.
Christian Gyrling began his career at Naughty Dog as a programmer in 2006, rising through the ranks to become Vice President in 2020. In July of this year he transitioned to the role of Head of Technology. For the moment it is not clear what his future plans will be.
Travis Mcintosh, on the other hand, has been enlisted in the ranks of the Santa Monica studio since 2004 as Programming Director and will therefore now take on the role of Head of Technology.
The news comes after rumors about alleged staff cuts within Naughty Dog. We doubt that the two things are connected, given that Christian Gyrling’s simply seems like the classic separation that occurs after many years of staying in the same studio.
Remaining at Naughty Dog, the game director of The Last of Us multiplayer declared that he is still working on the game, despite the rumors about the cancellation of the project.
