With videosEmmanuel conquers the world. Not Emmanuel Macron, the French president, but Emmanuel the emu, from Florida. His hilarious performances are going viral.

Emu Emmanuel has been stealing the show on TikTok for days. And now elsewhere in American media, because the owner of the emu has now been interviewed by The Washington Post (Emmanuel herself refused to cooperate) and she was also seen on TV this week in the popular Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Half of America now knows the winged cry of Taylor Black of Knuckle Bump Farms, a petting zoo in South Florida: ,,Emmanuel, don’t do it!” (Emmanuel, don’t!). Sometimes such a position helps, but usually not, because what Emmanuel the emu most wants to do is attack the camera. And he does. Especially when Black, who is trying to explain farm life in her videos, isn’t paying attention, the emu pecks at the camera and disrupts the recording. Read on below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

It is now the act that Taylor Black has built around it that does it for him. Emmanuel, who resembles a living Muppet, is addressed as a child and sometimes seems to respond like a naughty toddler. Because Emmanuel – who, we discover, turns out to be full Emmanuel Todd Lopez – prefers not to listen and likes to be naughty. See also Top-3 moderately represented in Team of the Week Read on below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Millions of people have already seen the videos. On The Washington Post Blake (29) explains that it all started by chance. Her first educational video actually failed because Emmanuel interfered with the recording. Initially she did nothing with it, but after a while she put the failed video on TikTok because it was funny how Emmanuel raged at the camera. It immediately became a hit and ‘Emmanuel, don’t do it!’ was born. There is now a whole series in which the emu strikes. Because the bird is crazy about Blake and apparently sees the camera she’s aiming at as a rival. Read on below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also EU | The European Commission plans to propose gas regulation to member states, press conference live at around 1pm

Blake grew up next to her grandmother’s farm and loved animals as a child. She has known Emmanuel, who was adopted by her grandmother, for seven years. After failing to create video content in Los Angeles, she returned to Florida and started a children’s explainer series about the farm animals present.

A donkey, a duck, cows, a deer. That series might have gone rather unnoticed, until Emmanuel intervened. According to Blake, nothing was staged. Emmanuel the emu is just who he is and seems obsessed with the camera. “It doesn’t matter where I am, he always wants to be next to me,” she says. There’s another emu on the farm named Ellen, but Emmanuel can’t air that beast. Read on below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Blake is now receiving compliments from all over the world. Many a reaction is also hilarious. “Emmanuel listens better than my kids,” joked one TikTok user. Psychologists join in the gaiety and explain Emmanuel’s behavior and also the many positive reactions. See also Dembélé does not accept 'pressure'

Viewers console themselves with the cheerful emu, which brings some lightness in gloomy times, is a conclusion. Drawings are made of and for him. Everyone sympathizes, including Jimmy Fallon, who featured Blake on his hit TV show. Meanwhile, Emmanuel de Knuckle Bump Farms is not doing any harm. An entire merchandising line has started around the emu.

Emus are among the largest birds in the world and are mainly found in Australia, but also in New Guinea, Indonesia, the Solomon Islands and the Philippines. The huge animals are known to live for about 10-20 years in the wild and can grow up to almost two meters in height and weigh as much as 60 pounds. Emus usually live alone and have a reputation for being curious. A famous emu-pop act came in the 1970s from comedian Rod Hull, who went around the world with his aggressive Emu attacking numerous television presenters, including Ron Brandsteder.