Here comes the series The Last of Us a HBO Max and the comparisons between the video game and the television production will not be long in coming. Even, Neil Druckman He commented that the violence within this production will be reduced if we compare it with the video game. But what comes next for Naughty Dog?

But, there is always a future, new projects, ideas to materialize and it seems that the live-action of The Last of Us left a lot of learning in Neil Druckman Well, the next Naughty Dog game will now have a structure similar to that of a television show.

This is not limited to having a game by episodes or something similar, it is more than anything the organization behind the creation of the game and, in this precise case, Neil Druckman he’s putting together a kind of roundtable meeting of writers of all kinds, just like you do on a TV series.

This does not mean that the game will have a thousand cinematics or something similar, it is more about the creative side of the narrative and nothing more. To this we must add that there is still a long way to go before the project becomes a reality.

Naughty Dog: The Last of Us 3? A new IP?

Naughty Dog’s projects are something of an open secret, the alleged and leaked multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, a new IP that not much is known about, but now it will have a group of writers working together to create the concept of the game and even a possible reboot of Uncharted.

Anything can happen with this theme, the question is that it becomes a reality. The point is that everything Neil Druckmann says from now on will be interpreted as a cryptic message that should lead us to the development of a video game, when it could be anything else.

