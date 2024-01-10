Neil Druckmann president of Naughty Dog as well as one of the authors of The Last of Us, has ended up in the crosshairs of X trolls for his appearance at Golden Globes . Variety has published a short film in which we can see him parading on the red carpet of the event, but without anyone photographing him or approaching him for an interview. Basically it seems that no one present knew who he was, which is also normal, considering that his career has expressed itself mainly in the world of video games, where in the world of TV series it is practically at its infancy.

Anti-Druckmann

The clip went viral within a few hours, so much so that the original post currently has more than 17 million views, to which must be added another million views of the reposts of those who decided to attack him for the situation that was created.

For example, the repost by @ComicLoverMari, with a decidedly hostile comment towards Druckmann, has been seen 2.4 million times, while that of the voice actor @ChrisVoiceman, equally salacious, 5.7 million times.

What is Druckmann accused of? Basically all the problems of Naughty Dog and being too self-centered. So about crunch, about believing he is the god of video games and wanting to become famous in Hollywood to the detriment of his studio.