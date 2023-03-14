To this day, to Naughty Dog It has been considered one of the star studies of PlayStationthat is because they have delivered big franchises like Unchartedbut specially The Last of Us. That same reputation they have built for themselves has fans wondering what their next game is as it has been revealed that they are hard at work.

Currently the development studio is divided into two teams, one that is in charge of the multiplayer of The Last of Us, a project that has already been known for several months. For its part, the second division is busy with what seems to be the next strong release, in fact there has been talk of a new intellectual property.

In fact, his own Neil Druckman He has commented that they are already working on their next big step, at least that’s what he said in recent interviews about the adaptation of HBO for The Last of Us. This was what he mentioned:

All I can say is that we are already working on the next game and the decision has been made. I can’t comment on what it is, but that’s the process we’ve been through: lots of different things have been looked at and we picked the one that we were most excited about.

After this, it should be established that previous franchises may not be resumed, first with UnchartedWell, the study has said that the fourth installment is the perfect closure, and that at least they are not going to continue it. For his part, The Last of Us Part II It is a very recent project, so they will surely leave enough time to launch the third chapter.

We’ll see if in a few months they tell us more about what’s new in a PlayStation showcase.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It would be a good time to give us a look at his projects, since there is nothing on the horizon for Sony at the moment. We know about the DLC for Horizon Forbidden West and also Spider-Man 2, but not much beyond.