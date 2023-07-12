The Naughty Dog team loses the historic co-president Evan Wells who leaves the team and Neil Druckmann announces major changes at the top.
There are major changes within Naughty Dogthe team of The Last of Us and Uncharted, with the abandonment of the longtime co-chairman Evan Wells and with Neil Druckmann who remains the most important figure within, with a general restructuring of the management.
In a heartfelt public letter to colleagues, Evan Wells has announced his willingness to leave the company for what appears to be some sort of retirement. This is a major retirement because Wells has been within Naughty Dog for 25 years old and helped shape all of the team’s great successes, bringing them to the prominence they now have globally, from Crash Bandicoot to The Last of Us 2.
Evan Wells’ farewell letter to Naughty Dog
“It’s something I’ve been discussing with the studio leadership team for over a year, and with Neil in particular even longer,” Wells wrote. “I finally realized that I am satisfied with my time in the studio and with what we have achieved together for over 25 years. I couldn’t be more confident about theNeil’s ability to carry out the studyThe time is right for me to give him and others in the leadership team the opportunity to lead the firm into a successful future.”
Wells then briefly described his journey through Naughty Dog’s many successes and how he also met his wife within the team. “There is never a perfect time to leave, but I am incredibly confident that he will leave the team in the best hands possible. Neil and the rest of the team are perfectly capable of continuing Naughty Dog’s journey at the helm of the industry, not only in regards to gaming, but also in building the working environment, I’m sure Naughty Dog will continue to push our medium forward. I couldn’t be more excited by our current projects and not see the completion of the works it will be tough, but we have never had a stronger team than this one in charge and I am sure they will bring all projects to fruition, even exceeding all expectations”.
Neil Druckmann announces changes at the top of the team
A short distance later, Neil Druckmann also published a statement announcing some changes within management by Naughty Dog. Druckmann remains practically the only historical figure of importance within the team, after the departure of Amy Hennig, Justin Richmond, Bruce Straley and Christophe Balestra and will remain at the head of the team with the role of head of the creative department.
Alison Mori is promoted to Studio Manager and Head of Operations, Arne Meyer moves to the role of Head of Culture and Communications, while Christian Gyrling will be Head of Technology. Erick Pangilinan, Jeremy Yates and Anthony Newman are also promoted to the Naughty Dog leadership team. Druckmann thanked Evan Wells and assured that the new team at the head of Naughty Dog will be able to grow even more, even in new areas, compared to what has been done so far.
