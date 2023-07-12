Naughty Dog is experiencing a real second youth during this 2023: with The Last of Us HBO, the software house has returned to growth even under profiles never explored before, such as the television one.

Despite this, one of the key members of the company decided to to step back: we are talking about Evan Wells, co-president of Naughty Dog and executive producer of The Last of Us HBO.

Wells has decided to definitively leave the company where he spent most of his career: è co-president of Naughty Dog since 2004 and has actively collaborated to make some of the company’s most popular games, such as the entire Uncharted series.



As stated in an open letter he recently published, Wells plans to leave the company before the end of the year: This means that, barring major upheavals, Neil Druckmann will shortly be the sole CEO of Naughty Dog.

The open letter does not contain information either on the exact moment in which he will definitively leave the company or on the causes that led him to take this unexpected decision.

Wells was keen to thank the many fans who have grown up and enjoyed Naughty Dog titles and stated that he is very hopeful for his future career.