The multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us has received an update from Naughty Dog after the game was missing from the Playstation Showcase. Naughty Dog is one of the most beloved studios, but they’ve slowed down in output in recent years as the bar is raised with each installment.

While many eagerly await The Last of Us 3, we’re going to have at least one other game before that. Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us since at least 2020, after a multiplayer mode was removed from The Last of Us Part II and it became its own game.

Updates on the project have been scant, but it was expected to hear something about it this year. Although there is still time for that to happen, many were surprised that it did not appear in the Playstation Showcase. Naughty Dog has broken its silence on this matter to address the absence of it. Naughty Dog noted that as development has continued, they have realized that the team needs more time before they are ready to show off and release the game. This suggests that there was a plan to reveal the game in the Playstation Showcase, but have chosen to spend more time working on it. It is not clear if this means that we will have to wait a few months or much longer before we can see it.

It is likely that The Last of Us Day be the next event to look forward to, which will take place in September. Whether he’ll actually appear there remains to be seen, but given the announcement, it’s unlikely he’ll appear at any other summer events. Either way, it’s nice to know that Naughty Dog is focused on delivering a polished experience and we hope we don’t have to wait much longer to play it ourselves.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I never felt that The Last of Us It will need a multiplayer, but it is good to know that they are doing it separately to give us two polished experiences of this universe.