Since the release of The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog has undergone a restructuring of its staff. Late last year, the developer had announced that Neil Druckmann he had become co-president of the firm, while Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling had been promoted to vice president.

Now, the former communications director of the firm, Arne Meyer, announced via his Twitter account that he was promoted to vice president of Naughty Dog. In his post, Arne stated the following: “I am thrilled to say that I am now Vice President of Naughty Dog, joining the fantastic leadership team in the studio! Proud to expand my responsibilities and work alongside them on different goals such as people and culture, organizational practices and the well-being of our developers“.

“These have been my personal interests for years. It is both an honor and an exciting time to join a team committed to making progress on this. We already have some things going on with people in management, career development, etc. Several short and long term initiatives under development!“.

These have been personal interests for many years. It’s both humbling & an honor to join a team committed to making progress on them. We already have a some things underway w / people management, career development, etc. Lots of short- & long-term initiatives in the works! (2/2) – arne (@arnemeyer) October 4, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

For now, Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us Part II multiplayer.

Source: Market Research Telecast