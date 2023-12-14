A few years ago, Naughty Dog confirmed to us that it was working on an online game of The Last of Us, which was originally going to be included in the second game of the franchise, but everything that has happened with this project has been disaster after disaster. With this information in mind, people thought that this already smacked of some type of cancellation, and now through a statement, it seems that they have gotten certain details right.
In their message they clarify that it hurts them to accept it, but they have to stop its development, since they did not have certain ideas that would fit into it, so in the end they did not want to continue, that also goes the way they PlayStation I wanted them to drink. So they had to decide if they wanted to continue as a studio that develops dedicated experiences or, on the contrary, is only following up on free to play projects that are supported by micro transactions and that leads to the decision made.
We know that many of you have been anticipating news about the project we have called The Last of Us Online. There's no easy way to say this: we've made the incredibly difficult decision to stop development on that game.
We know this news will be difficult for many, especially our dedicated The Last of Us Factions community, who have been fervently following our multiplayer ambitions. We're equally overwhelmed in the studio because we couldn't wait to get it into your hands. We wanted to share with you some background on how we came to this decision.
The multiplayer team has been in pre-production on this game since we were working on The Last of Us Part II: creating an experience that we felt was unique and had tremendous potential. As the multiplayer team iterated on their concept for The Last of Us Online during this time, their vision crystallized, the gameplay became more refined and satisfying, and we were excited about the direction we were heading.
As we reached full production, the enormous scope of our ambition became clear. To release and support The Last of Us Online, we would have to dedicate all of our studio resources to supporting post-launch content for the next few years, which would severely impact the development of future single-player games. So, we had two paths before us: become a purely live-service game studio or continue to focus on the single-player narrative games that have defined Naughty Dog's heritage.
We are immensely proud of all the studio members who participated in this project. The learnings and technology investments from this game will be reflected in how we develop our projects and will be invaluable in the direction we are heading as a studio. We have more than one ambitious new single-player game we're working on here at Naughty Dog, and we're eager to share more about what's coming next when we're ready.
Until then, we are incredibly grateful to our community for their support over the years.
For now Naughty Dog has two products in the pipeline, the first is The Last of Us Part II: Remastered and the second a completely new game about which nothing is known.
Editor's note: It was imminent, since the roguelike mode of the new version of Part II looked suspicious, and I bet these are the assets they were going to use for multiplayer, so they just moved them and then they would be ready for this release to be distributed.
