We know that many of you have been anticipating news about the project we have called The Last of Us Online. There's no easy way to say this: we've made the incredibly difficult decision to stop development on that game.

We know this news will be difficult for many, especially our dedicated The Last of Us Factions community, who have been fervently following our multiplayer ambitions. We're equally overwhelmed in the studio because we couldn't wait to get it into your hands. We wanted to share with you some background on how we came to this decision.

The multiplayer team has been in pre-production on this game since we were working on The Last of Us Part II: creating an experience that we felt was unique and had tremendous potential. As the multiplayer team iterated on their concept for The Last of Us Online during this time, their vision crystallized, the gameplay became more refined and satisfying, and we were excited about the direction we were heading.

As we reached full production, the enormous scope of our ambition became clear. To release and support The Last of Us Online, we would have to dedicate all of our studio resources to supporting post-launch content for the next few years, which would severely impact the development of future single-player games. So, we had two paths before us: become a purely live-service game studio or continue to focus on the single-player narrative games that have defined Naughty Dog's heritage.

We are immensely proud of all the studio members who participated in this project. The learnings and technology investments from this game will be reflected in how we develop our projects and will be invaluable in the direction we are heading as a studio. We have more than one ambitious new single-player game we're working on here at Naughty Dog, and we're eager to share more about what's coming next when we're ready.

Until then, we are incredibly grateful to our community for their support over the years.