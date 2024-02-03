













For those who don't remember, that happened at the end of April 2020, when several videos with scene cuts, gameplay, and story details appeared. Druckmann confessed that it really broke his heart.

Not only him but also several members of the Naughty Dog team that developed The Last of Us 2. Almost four years later it seems that the pain has not diminished. This is what she commented in the recently published documentary.

In part it says 'It was a traumatic experience for me and for many people. The kind of hate we felt for those leaks will stay with me forever. I can't even describe how angry I was.'.

Fountain: NaughtyDog.

Neil Druckmann went on to say 'what damage this person did to us. I want him to be punished in every way. He wanted to be this villain. This individual ended up being about 20 years old; He lived with his parents and is a fan.

According to the creative director of The Last of Us 2 This fan did this when Sony announced that they would delay the game indefinitely; He wanted to force Naughty Dog to publish it and that is the reason he decided to leak its content.

Druckmann highlighted 'Publishing was never an option for us. I remember sitting there, with my anger, with the tears flowing and thinking 'okay… If anyone should learn the lessons from Part 2, it should probably be us. Just let it go''.

Fountain: NaughtyDog.

It's something this designer came up with. What surprises many is that Naughty Dog and Sony never sued whoever leaked the information about The Last of Us 2.

