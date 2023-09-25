Naughty Dog has announced it’ll be celebrating The Last of Us Day – its annual hat tip to the community – again this year, but has warned fans not to expect any game or TV show news.

This year’s The Last of Us Day (which, if you’re unfamiliar, happens on 26th September to commemorate the in-game date the Cordyceps infection reached critical mass) coincides with the series’ tenth anniversary, meaning some fans were hoping developer Naughty Dog might have a few extra-special reveals to mark the occasion.

Unfortunately, in a tweet Clearly intended to manage expectations ahead of time, Naughty Dog wrote, “We’re celebrating with a The Last of Us Day stream tomorrow… featuring announcements focused on art, merch, and more. While we’re honoring the series’ 10 -year legacy, we will not be discussing any future game or TV show projects.”

<br /> The Last of Us TV show is expected to return no earlier than 2025.

Not that an absence of news on either is all that surprising; Earlier this year, Naughty Dog announced its long-in-works The Last of Us multiplayer game would need “more time” before it’s ready to be revealed, while Season 2 of HBO’s hugely popular live-action adaptation has been on hold as a result of the US writers strike.

Still if you’re in the mood for a bit of a tenth anniversary shindig, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Day stream starts tomorrow, 26th September, at 5pm in the UK/9am PT.