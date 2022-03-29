Sony withdraws from stores this puzzle and action adventure released in 2016 for iOS and Android smartphones.

naughty dog yesterday confirmed the withdrawal from the market of Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, an adventure of puzzles and action for mobile allows to accompany Nathan Drake in the search for the lost treasures of history’s most famous pirates, adventurers, and thieves, which hit the App Store and Google Play in 2016.

Those who have the video game installed on their device will be able to continue enjoying it thanks to its offline mode, however internal purchases have been deactivated and users will no longer be able to get new treasure maps or orb bags.

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter came to smartphones and tablets more than five years ago, challenging players to use their wits to survive and solve more than 200 deadly puzzles, while at the same time following the great legends of history in six unparalleled adventures and he became a master fortune hunter finding more than 50 treasures, all under a casual visual style ideal for this type of proposal.

If you want to know more you can read the review of Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, which said in its conclusion: “Without raising any expectations, Sony recreates with Fortune Hunter an adventure designed for mobile based on Uncharted that closely follows what was enjoyed in Lara Croft Go. That is to say, it is a fairly well interpreted puzzle adventure and also has a significant number of levels.

The removal of Uncharted: Fortune Hunter from stores comes shortly after the release of Uncharted: The Movie, which has amassed $357 million at the box office. Likewise, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was released on PS5 in January, which on a date yet to be determined will also bring Nathan Drake to PC.

More about: Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, Uncharted, Naughty Dog and PlayStation.