The Last of Us Part II was released for pc yesterday, and the first comments on Steam on the quality of the adaptation of the classic PlayStation they have been very critical in many cases.

Naughty Dog has been quick to step in to acknowledge the comments on Steamwith reviews on Valve’s gaming platform coming across as “mostly negative” after more than 7,000 opinions were expressed about the remake of the zombie shooter on pc.

The developer says that it is actively investigating multiple issues that players of pc have reported.

Known issues that Naughty Dog has acknowledged reflect many of the angry comments from players in Steam who have had bad experiences so far with The Last of Us Part II.

They include old graphics drivers which cause visual glitches and instability, which is really to be expected. So those running an old driver from NVIDIA either AMD (or even Intel) should update to a newer version, or ideally the latest one, to get the best results with the game.

Not surprisingly, the much-talked-about shader issue is mentioned, with loading taking “longer than expected” and performance hit. To say that it takes longer than expected is an understatement because some people get stuck in the menu waiting with the message “building shaders” for forever (hours instead of minutes).

The other big problems mentioned by Naughty Dog include that the pc they can’t run the game even if they meet the minimum system requirements, and there’s a “possible memory leak” in the deal. The latter could explain the low performance levels, naturally.

The good news is that the potential memory leak and slow shaders should be easy enough to fix (in theory), so we hope to see some action taken to fix these issues as soon as possible. Naughty Dog it assures us that it is “prioritizing updates” for all the various issues in evidence, as we would expect.

Meanwhile, the page Steam for The Last of Us Part II it continues to be the source of an outpouring of anger that would not seem out of place in biblical times. There are general accusations of poor optimization of the port of pc in general, repeated crashes and clunky camera movement.

However, do not give the impression that all comments are bad. There are players from pc that they have bought The Last of Us Part II and have enjoyed a smooth experience, and we must always remember that happy customers are usually not the ones who leave feedback.

However, there are some serious problems here, and Naughty Dog you need to act as quickly as you promise. Starting with fixing what sounds like a ridiculous wait time to even get into the game with that shader building nonsense.

