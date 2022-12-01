Naughty Dog’s Facebook profile has a new profile picture. In fact, a little while ago the software house, which has developed titles of the caliber of “The Last of Us” and “The Last of Us 2”, or even sagas such as “Jak and Daxter” and “Uncharted”, updated its profile image but did not give any explanation about it. Is it possible that behind this change there is a new announcement coming soon?

At the moment there is not much information regarding what projects are in progress for Naughty Dog. The only information, leaked about a month ago, states that the software house and another studio within PlayStation Studios are working on a video game of a series much loved by the community. This hypothesis was born following the publication of a job advertisement that was looking for new insiders to work on this mysterious project.

Another fact that would confirm the hypothesis that Naughty Dog is working on a famous franchise of the past is the search for a new Game Design Intern by the Visual Arts Group, a studio that had collaborated in the creation of the various Uncharted. Precisely for this reason, the most popular hypothesis among fans concerns the famous Naughty Dog saga, and it is possible that something new will be announced in the coming days