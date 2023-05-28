













Naughty Dog prepares single player, but The Last of Us multiplayer is delayed | EarthGamer

In this it says ‘we know a lot of you want to hear more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game’. The information about this title appeared in 2018 and it continues to be talked about.

To the above, Naughty Dog added ‘We’re incredibly proud of the work our studio has done so far, but as development continued we realized it’s better for the game to give it a little more time’.

We recommend: The Last of Us: The second season was put on hiatus due to the writers’ strike.

Naughty Dog, when talking about the title The Last of Ussaid ‘our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a new single player experience…’.

Fountain: Sony.

The latter will surely raise the interest of any player. Not for nothing Naughty Dog, in addition to being responsible for The Last of UsHe is also the creator of Uncharted.

It’s a pretty good studio for creating adventures focused on the solo experience. the company too he pointed we look forward to sharing more [detalles] soon’. Likewise, he added ‘we are grateful to our fantastic community for their support’.

The study concluded by saying ‘thank you for your passion for our games, continue to drive us forward’. An alternate source, Bloomberg, touched on the subject and made some disclosures.

According to their source, the team that is working on the spin-off of The Last of Us suffered from a reduction of its members.

All due to a recent review. But these workers were not fired. They were actually reassigned to work on other studio projects.

Fountain: Sony.

The first game in the series had a multiplayer component, Factions, which had several alternate game modes and supported matches with up to eight players.

It is to be imagined that Naughty Dog will take this as a base to create this spin-off, or at least take advantage of some of the ideas behind this option from the first installment.

It is best to keep an eye on any announcement but do not expect frequent news.

Apart from The Last of Us and Naughty Dog we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.