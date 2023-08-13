Not that there was much doubt about it, but Neil Druckman has practically confirmed that he is directly involved in the development of the upcoming PS5 exclusive in progress at Naughty Dogwhich has not yet been announced.

There could have been some uncertainty in this regard considering the amount of commitments weighing on the character in question: in addition to being co-author of the TV series The Last of Us for HBO, of which we are awaiting the second season, Druckmann has also recently become practically the sole head of the development team.

With the departure of Evan Wells, in fact, Druckmann is now the sole vertex of Naughty Dog, although he is supported by a series of collaborators who have been distributed in new roles following an internal reorganization.