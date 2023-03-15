From Crash Bandicoot to Uncharted, Naughty Dog has always been among the video game manufacturers best able to churn out successful products and now, after having actually already talked about it in the past, the rumor of a new fantasy IP under development in the company is back. The rumor stems from some statements made by Neil Uchitel during a documentary No clips in which he spoke of The Last of Us part 1.

A user on Resetera focuses in particular on a response from the audio director regarding the development of sound in a video game with fantasy components such as magic. The answer is very simple, according to Neil Uchitel it is enough to use loud noises to be able to make the sound produced by any spells “realistic” but this is not what interests us; in fact, it was the statement itself that lit a light bulb in the listeners who, assuming that the audio director therefore had the opportunity to work in this way, thought that something might be in the making in Naughty Dog’s cauldron.

It would not be the first time that a suspicion of this type has taken hold in the general public but previously the company already had the opportunity to deny it. We don’t know if there may be a grain of truth behind this thesis but it would certainly be interesting to see Naughty Dog work on a totally new project for her.