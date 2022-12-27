From an article published by The New Yorker, we learn that the upcoming PS5 exclusive game of Neil Druckmannvice president of Naughty DogSara “structured more like a TV seriesthan anything else the studio has done before, and that the storyline basically had “a room set up for the writers,” like a major production for the small or big screen.

The article focuses on the profile of Druckmann and how the HBO series The Last of Us could break the barriers between video games and Hollywoodas well as the tradition of bad video game adaptations into movies and TV shows.

According to the New Yorker, this will come in part due to a generational change, as more and more Hollywood insiders grew up playing video games. In addition, the flow of talent moving from one sector to another has increased. For example, Naughty Dog has hired Academy Award winner Gustavo Santaolalla to score The Last of Us and Westworld’s Halley Gross to score the sequel.

Neil Druckmann

From the article we learn that Druckmann’s approach to video game development has also changed and he has begun to hire more and more people who previously worked in the television industry. For example, he seems to have proposed to the director of photography of the HBO series of The Last of Us to work for Naughty Dog.

“His next project, he revealed, is a game ‘structured more like a TV show’ than anything Naughty Dog had previously done, for which he had taken a very unusual step. He wasn’t writing the script himself or with only one partner. He was setting up a room for the writers.”

At the moment we know practically nothing about the new project by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. Among the studio’s projects there may not be a new Uncharted, with the series apparently being entrusted to another team.