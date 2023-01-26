The Last of Us it has become one of Sony’s most popular properties. With over 37 million units sold and a live action series, many would think that Naughty Dog is already working on a way to expand this universe with The Last of Us Part III. Nevertheless, it seems that this would not be the case.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Neil Druckmann, co-chairman of Naughty Dog, was asked about the possibility of seeing a continuation of Ellie and Abby’s story in The Last of Us Part II. Here, the director mentioned that Sony has not pressured him to make this project a reality, so you could advance this property in a similar way to what was done with Uncharted. This was what he commented:

“I know there are a lot of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether or not that will be a thing. All I can say is that we at Naughty Dog are very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony, which means that Sony funds our games, supports us, and we are owned by Sony. They’ve supported us every step of the way to follow our passions, which means that just because something succeeds, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That is not the case. For us, Uncharted was incredibly successful, Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games, and we can put our final brushstroke on that story and say we’re done. We’re going forward. Similarly, with The Last of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue it or not. Our process is the same as we did when we did Part 2, which is to say, if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and a statement about love, just like the first and second games did, then we’ll tell their story. If we don’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

Let’s remember that last year, Druckmann mentioned that he already had a general idea for The Last of Us Part III. However, there were no plans to make this a reality. For now, Naughty Dog is focused on creating the multiplayer of this series, which will have its own story and characters. Along with this, it seems that there are no plans for the studio to work on Uncharted 5 either, although rumors have indicated that another Sony team would be in charge of this project.

Like Uncharted, the world of The Last of Us is vast enough to make more games a reality. However, it is also true that developers do not want to be pigeonholed in a single franchise, and experiment with other ideas.

