A few hours later, the usually well-informed Jason Schreier had reported that, based on some internal sources, he had learned that the project had been “postponed” (in the scholastic sense) by Bungie, which had become a sort of control center for the numerous live service titles in development at Sony, because it did not meet the expected quality standards. As a result, it had also been reduced in size. This alone would have been news of considerable importance, considering that it is difficult to expect such a failure from a prestigious team like Naughty Dog, but over time the pieces that have emerged seem to confirm the plan outlined by the Bloomberg journalist in his report. The latest clues have arrived in recent days, with the recent layoffs of several contract developers, which will materialize towards the end of the month, and one of the main designers of the project who seems to have left the team.

We are used to associating Naughty Dog to a remarkable infallibility, given the amount of successes accumulated by the PlayStation Studios team for several years now, therefore the latest news and rumors that outline an alleged difficult situation within the studio are almost difficult to believe, generating considerable curiosity on what’s happening . Making a quick summary, last May the team had reported that the The Last of Us Multiplayer project needed a greater amount of time and was not yet ready to be shown, which had already raised suspicions considering that it is a title announced for years now and whose work should have started as early as The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020.

The sackings and the blocked game

The Last of Us Part I on PC also encountered some problems

The Kotaku website, which reported on these layoffs based on some internal testimonies, also reported that the multiplayer project of The Last of Us has not been canceled but is in fact blocked, put “on ice” perhaps awaiting a reorganization general. At this point, some suspicions about the game’s actual arrival at its destination begin to arise, also because it is a title that seems not to be right in the heart of the team, which has always specialized in narrative-driven cinematic single-player games, despite excellent multiplayer modes created for both the Uncharted series and the first The Last of Us. Here too it’s easy to blame Sony’s new push towards i live service, which seems to have become the source of all evil for fans but which in fact derives from a physiological necessity to survive in the current market, as we have repeatedly reported. Some long-time fans have also seen with great concern the exit of Evan Wells and the centralization of all the “power” in the hands of Neil Druckmann, after the abandonment of Bruce Straley.

In the midst of all the chaos we can also place the PC version of The Last of Us Part I released in rather pitiful technical conditions, to underline a period that is evidently not exactly one of the best for Naughty Dog. However, it must be said that the team in question is enormous in size, having exceeded 400 employees only a few months ago, which can give us at least two certainties: the first is that the dismissals carried out, although painful and perhaps even unfair in the ways reported, currently only concern a small part of the group, the other is that the studio, in all likelihood, is not only working on the new The Last of Us multiplayer game but will certainly have also started other projects in parallel. Among these there could also be The Last of Us 3, but regardless of which titles are already in development there is no doubt that the future of single player games in their classic style is assured.