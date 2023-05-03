In recent years we have seen ports to pc which left a lot to be desired due to numerous technical issues at launch. In 2023 alone, several games hit the market with bugs and glitches that ruined the experience for thousands of players.

Are the developers lazy and irresponsible? The last controversial case is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a title that debuted with many disadvantages in pc. Respawn Entertainment acknowledged the situation and promised to release updates to improve stability and fix bugs. Meanwhile, the community has already expressed their discontent through negative reviews. It’s normal for players to be upset when titles they paid for have stability bugs and, in some situations, are unplayable.

However, a developer of Naughty Dog has spoken and spoken about the ports of pc that debut in bad conditions. In response to a tweet where the PC Gamer portal talked about the poor state of the port of Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorDel Walker, character designer for Naughty Dog and former developer who worked at Rockstar Games and Respawn Entertainment, commented that making versions for pc It’s a very difficult thing, because there are so many variables that need to be considered.

“When you make a game for a console, you make it for a set of controllers/hardware. When you create a PC game, you create it for over 900 possible combinations. I promise you it’s not lazy. It’s just that it’s very, very, very difficult (to develop PC ports). Something can look and feel really ready until you release it to millions of people. Developers try really hard, but it’s not easy when it comes to non-standardized platforms. Especially with modern video games that are complex and quite graphically intense,” said Del Walker.

The developer claims that there are many people who spend their weekends and nights releasing patches for players. He says his post just wanted to highlight that it’s hard to develop ports for pc and that there are often unforeseen problems. “The developers are trying very hard and will do more in the future,” she concluded. As expected, the worker’s statements gave rise to an intense debate on social networks. Many players understood his position, but argued that it is the responsibility of the developers to release a product that lives up to the expectations and money of consumers.

Certainly, Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy were also embroiled in a similar controversy a couple of weeks ago. We must remember that the version for pc of The Last of Us: Part II It hit shelves with plenty of immersion-breaking performance issues and visual bugs.

Via: roll

Editor’s note: We understand that it must be very difficult and cumbersome to bring a game to the possible variants of PC configurations, however, it is rare that this is happening so frequently only during the first third of 2023. Let’s hope that the situation improves.