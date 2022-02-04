Since Naughty Dog gave us The Last of Us Part II in 2020, not much has been revealed about the future of the studio. Although we know that the multiplayer section of this sequel is under development, there is no more information about it. However, thanks to a series of job offers, Neil Druckmann, the co-head of Naughty Dog, points to several projects in development.

Through its official Twitter account, the studio behind Uncharted shared 67 job offers, where we found positions such as animators, artists, level designers, audio, communication, interface design, and much more. With this, Druckmann shared a message with three silent emojis, signaling that the studio may well be working on three projects. right now.

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

What projects are they? Well, at the moment there is no official information that can clarify this doubt. But nevertheless, one of these could well be the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part II. Similarly, rumors have indicated that Uncharted 5 would be on the way, and we must not forget the supposed remake of the first The Last of Us.

Editor’s note:

While the idea of ​​seeing three new Naughty Dog games is exciting, let’s not forget the crunch issues that took place during the development of The Last of Us Part II. Although nothing guarantees that this will be repeated, working on three projects at the same time could be complicated for the studio. At the very least looking at almost 70 new hires might indicate that they are trying to remedy this.

Via: Neil Druckmann