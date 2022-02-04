About a month ago, Naughty Dog had announced that it was working on several new projects, although no details were given on them. The good thing is that some of the company’s games have been talked about a lot even unofficially: now, however, the development team has unbuttoned more, publishing a post on Twitter in which it claims to be looking for staff.

It was Neil Druckmann himself who, via a tweet, shared a series of job offers from Naughty Dog. But the interesting thing doesn’t end there: in the tweet he makes it clear that they are hiring to work on three new projects, and he does so by putting three emojis. Unfortunately, there are no clues to these new games.

On the one hand, there was already talk of a multiplayer project for The Last of Us, while in August, they had assured fans saying they were confident that both The Last of Us saga and Uncharted would continue in the future. We also remember that the first draft for The Last of Us Part III would in theory be ready from last year, even if at the time there was still nothing in production.

We? Re growing! Come join us and work on?,?, And?! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

So for now, apart from this job announcement, from Naughty Dog everything is silent. We just have to wait for official information that will arrive in the future.