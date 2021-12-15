Naughty Dog, the study responsible for successes such as Uncharted or The Last of Us, welcomed a new writer. In his CV you can find, among other works, his contribution to the screenplay of Subnautica Below Zero.

We are talking specifically about Zaire Lanier, who recently bragged about her new job on Twitter. The artist is extremely excited to start the next step in his professional career. “It has been my dream for nearly a decade. I got a PS3 from Craigslist from a guy in the parking lot and bought Dragon Age / The Last of Us from GameStop. These two games changed the trajectory of my life. I am happy to announce that I am officially a Naughty Dog writer“.

At the moment, it’s hard to say what Naughty Dog can work on in collaboration with the new studio member. Maybe this is the Factions mode for The Last of Us 2, which is known to be currently in development? We’ll see.

It is worth mentioning, however, that recently Neil Druckman, president of the aforementioned studio, announced in a rather secret way that his team was working on a new game. Therefore, there is also the possibility that Lanier supports some of the developers working on this project.

