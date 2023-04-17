If they ask you which is yours favorite game of Naughty Dog, you would most likely think of all the “Cug” video games you’ve played and look for the one that fascinated you or even just marked you the most. However, if you ask this question a Kurt Margenau his answer would be “the next game”. These are the words written by Margenau of Naughty Dog in response to a question posed by The Game Awards on Twitter.

Kurt Margenau was co-game director of The Last of Us Part 2, as well as Game Director of Uncharted The Lost Legacy and co-Lead Designer of Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and has been part of Naughty Dog for over 14 years. He is therefore an important figure of the industry and of Naughty Dog in particular.

The most interesting part of Margenau’s answer is that the developer is currently working on a not yet known game by Naughty Dog as Game Director: on his Twitter profile it is in fact marked that he is working on ********. We can also assume that it is not the multiplayer game of The Last of Us (unofficially called Factions 2), as – although it is true that the real name of this game is not known – it is an already unveiled project, so it would not be necessary to hide the detail.

It’s no news that Margenau is at work on this unfamiliar game (he gives about a year his Twitter bio mentions this unnamed game), but this teaser has done nothing but attract the attention of fans who responded in various ways. In short, gamers would like to know more. Is it possible that these words from Naughty Dog’s Game Director are a first teaser of an announcement coming during the year, perhaps right at The Game Awards?

For now we don’t know and we don’t even know if it will be a new IP or a new chapter of one of the company’s flagship sagas: Uncharted or The Last of Us. Let’s hope Margenau opens up more with some future tweets.

Waiting for more news, we leave you with our special dedicated to The Last of Us: the relationship between Joel and Ellie, the true masterpiece of Naughty Dog.