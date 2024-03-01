“After two days I found the strength to write a few words. Trust me, I tried at least a hundred times… it's not easy when you look at your children and think: did I do something wrong?” So she began Gutierrez , who then said that he began his adventure in Naughty Dog about eighteen years ago, to which he had practically dedicated his life, between colleagues, friends, chats and very long hours of work “to raise the bar with every game we made, overcoming countless difficulties and counting the triumphs.” All this fell apart overnight: “leaving a void that no farewell email can fill… yes, my heart is shattered.”

Santiago Gutierrez worked as a graphic designer inside Naughty Dog for eighteen years, before being fired without any warning in the recent restructuring of the company wanted by Sony . After two days of processing what happened, she told on LinkedIn how he experienced it and, above all, how he was treated badly, despite the many sacrifices made.

A dramatic story

Games are made by people

Gutierrez's story goes on to describe his feelings now that Naughty Dog is no longer his workplace: “The sadness of the last two days since my firing is not the loss of a job, but more of a loss of purpose, a community, a team that I loved from the bottom of my heart.”

The story here becomes even more bitter, because Gutierrez says he wasn't even allowed to say goodbye in person: “after 18 years, what harm could I have done?”

The original post

In short, not only was he fired, but the doors of the company were completely closed to him, a fairly normal treatment in such cases, but which should make us reflect on what an employee really is for a multinational (a mere resource to be exploited as long as it is considered useful, but expendable at any time).

Now Gutierrez, like many of his colleagues, is looking for a new job, in an increasingly crowded market with talents who have nowhere to fit.