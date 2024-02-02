Today a new documentary dedicated to the latest creation of Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part IIa game that was released in the year 2020, generating some controversies in between, such as the loss of important characters and the incorporation of supposed villains who later become protagonists. And within this video some quite interesting testimonies have been given, answering the question of whether there will be a third game to finally close the story.

As mentioned at the end of the material, the concept for the supposed third video game already exists, with some fragments of how the story of ellie Now that she has been left absolutely alone, let's remember that at the end of the video game we see her leaving the house where she was living. She conducted a search to get rid of abbyresponsible for Joel no longer existing, this to take revenge on the girl, which he almost achieved but which he no longer did so as not to leave Lev helpless.

Here is what was mentioned by the main person in charge of the game, Neil Druckmann:

There is probably one more chapter to this story. The first game had a very clear concept of the unconditional love that a father feels for his child. The second, once we got to this idea of ​​seeking justice at any cost, justice for those you love, we felt like, 'There's a clean concept here and there's a central line from the first game, about love.' If we never do it again, this will be a good ending point. Last bite of the apple, the story is finished. The best thing about working at Naughty Dog is that you don't have to. It's always like, 'we'd love another Last of Us, but if you feel like you're passionate about something else, we'll support this other thing.' Being in a very privileged position, I never take it for granted. I've just been thinking about it, 'is there a concept there?' And for years I haven't been able to find that concept, but recently that has changed and I don't have a story, but I do have that concept that for me is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2. , it's something unique and yet, It has this common thread for all three. So it looks like there's probably one more chapter to this story.

Remember that you can now consult this documentary on the official channel of Youtube of Naughty Dog.

Editor's note: With this it is clear that we will obviously see a third game in the saga, but it is possible that we will not see it materialize in this generation of consoles and it will go to the next with a supposed PlayStation 6. We will see if a trailer is released soon.