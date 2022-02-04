Among the vacancies, profiles of all kinds are sought for both single player and multiplayer projects.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 4, 2022, 12:36

Thanks to the success and recognition of their games, naughty dog It has become one of the reference development studios in the industry, and the main bastion of PlayStation. His last big release was The Last of Us: Part II in 2020, but the team is working on different projects, as we learned a few weeks ago.

The studio is expandingNow it’s been his own Neil Druckman, from Naughty Dog, who has confirmed the existence of the developments and their number. The co-president of the study has mentioned through a nice message on social networks until three new video games. To carry them out they are expanding the team with numerous job offers.

The official Web by Naughty Dog currently listed 67 vacant positions, which includes profiles of all kinds: from animators to artists, through level designers. It is acceptable to comment that the offers are divided between projects for one player and others for multiplayerwhich reaffirms the production of the multiplayer game of which we already know some details.

What things will they have in their hands? Will we see The Last of Us multiplayer soon? Another installment of a known saga or a completely new IP? We will have to wait to find out what these three projects are about and in what order they are coming to PlayStation, but a few days ago they did not close the door on the return of Uncharted. Away from video games, we must remember that The Last of Us series for HBO is in production, which will take Joel and Ellie’s journey to the platform.

