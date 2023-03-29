The Last of Us Part 1 won’t be the last pc game Of Naughty Dog: the confirmation comes directly from the studio of Sony.

The remake of The Last of Us, previously exclusive to PS5, has just been released on PC, and to commemorate the launch, Naughty Dog has released a blog post featuring some interesting information on the development of that version. For example, the developers have worked hard to ensure that mouse and keyboard controls are as “tactile and emotional” as those of the PS5 DualSense controller.

Naughty Dog also stated that there was “a huge amount of polishing, tweaking and even second thoughts” when it came to optimize The Last of Us Part 1 for PCespecially when it comes to GPU performance.

At the end of the post, there is a section captioned “The Way Ahead” where Naughty Dog stated that will continue to make PC games along with its PS5 titles, though it didn’t clarify whether that means all of its games, or just a select few, will be ported to PC.

“Rest assured PlayStation and PC gamers, we can’t wait to share more, whether you prefer a DualSense controller or a keyboard and mouse. Developing for both platforms allows us to incorporate the lessons learned from both into the overall design of the games. our games. Sharing our stories and experiences on both PS5 and PC is something Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support in the future.”

We will also have to understand if there are old games, such as The Last of Us Part II, or just new titles in the conversion list for computers. The most likely answer is both. The hope is that the quality of the port is higher than that of The Last of Us Part I, which was heavily criticized immediately after its release.

Finally, we leave you with our special dedicated to The Last of Us and entitled “Did you like the TV series? You will love video games!”