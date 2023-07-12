The co-chair of Naughty DogEvan Wells, will retire at the end of the year, leaving Neil Druckmann in full command of one of the best-known studios in PlayStation. In a message posted on the official website of Naughty DogWells spoke about his 30-year career in the video game industry and praised Druckmann, saying he’s “incredibly confident” that he’s leaving the studio in “the best hands.” “This is something that I have been discussing with the leadership team of Naughty Dog for over a year, and with Neil even longer than that,” Wells wrote.

“The decision brings with it overwhelming and conflicting emotions, but I have come to realize that I am pleased with my time at the studio and all that we have accomplished together over the last 25 years. I couldn’t be more confident in Neil’s ability to continue running the studio. The time is right for me to provide the opportunity for him and the other members of the studio leadership team to guide the studio to a successful future.”

Druckmann praised Evan in a tweet, calling his legacy “unmatched.”

“Sad to see my boss, mentor, partner and friend go… but happy you are enjoying a well-deserved retirement! Evan, your unmatched legacy will always be a part of Naughty Dog!” Druckmann wrote.

Evan Wells has been in Naughty Dog since 1998, with credits that include crash team racing and Jak and Daxter. Wells became co-chairman of Naughty Dog following the departure of founders Jason Rubin and Andy Gavin in 2004. Druckmann was promoted to co-chairman alongside Wells in 2020.

Wells leaves in the middle of a challenging year for Naughty Dog. Yes ok The Last of Us has been hugely successful on TV, the multiplayer version has faced hiccups and delays. The port for pcwhich released in March, has also received mixed reviews.

However, Naughty Dog It remains one of the jewels in the crown of PlayStation as Wells prepares to depart.

“I have no doubt that Naughty Dog will reach new heights and continue to raise the bar for the art,” Wells wrote.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: I cannot believe how I have seen this company that is about to celebrate its 40th year transform. Honestly, I met them with crash bandicootit’s hard to believe that that studio would end up doing something like The Last of Us. Hopefully they continue to grow and evolve as they have been doing throughout their history.