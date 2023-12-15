Naughty Dog, a well-known video game development studio, recently announced the suspension of development of The Last of Us Online, the internal name of the multiplayer project linked to the The Last of Us series. The decision was difficult, as underlined by Naughty Dog itself: “We know that this news will be difficult to accept for many, especially for our loyal 'The Last of Us Factions' community, who has passionately followed our plans for the multiplayer. We at the studio are also deeply sorry, as we were eager for you to try the game.” The multiplayer team has been working on this project since The Last of Us Part II, trying to create a unique experience with great potential.

During the development process, the vision for the game changed, the gameplay became more refined and rewarding, and the studio was excited about the direction it was taking. However, as full production neared, the sheer scale of the project's ambitions became clear. To release and support “The Last of Us Online,” Naughty Dog would have had to dedicate all of its resources to post-launch content development for years, significantly influencing the creation of future single-player games. Faced with this situation, the studio found itself at a crossroads: transform itself into a studio focused exclusively on live service games or continue to focus on single-player narrative games, which represent the heart of Naughty Dog's identity. The choice was to remain faithful to their legacy, putting an end to the development of The Last of Us Online.