Currently PlayStation is in a strange situation, given that there are not many confirmed games in development by its studios, being Marvel's Wolverine the only one confirmed to arrive next year PS5 with nothing else that can be seen on the horizon. However, just because we don't know anything about it doesn't mean that there aren't things under the curtain, or at least that has been made known through a possible leak found by followers.

Through networks and forums, they discovered that there are projects of someone working on sonywho was Senior in animation of Bend Studio, who created titles like Days Gone. And within the CV it can be seen that he was doing a kind of collaboration with another PS studio, Naughty Dog. As mentioned, she was working on an apparently secret project together with the creators of Crash Bandicootwhich logically has not been revealed.

Here is part of what he put on the job search page:

– Worked with Naughty Dog to prototype and create content on an unannounced project.

– Created animation tools in Python to help maintain the Mayan animation process in Bend Studio.

– Created previews to inspire the team and plan moments and game systems.

Titles worked on:

– Unannounced Naughty Dog project

– Unannounced Bend Studio project

This news has raised the eyebrows of fans, as it could be the game he is working on Naughty Dog, we are referring to the main studio and not those who are dedicated to making remasters of past experiences. Well, as mentioned, there are two divisions within the studio, and one of them makes completely new experiences that require more experience in terms of using code as well as creating elements from scratch.

Via: Icon Era

Editor's note: Collaborations between two studios from the same company is not something out of this world, since Nintendo would be the perfect example, when it was known that Monolithsoft helped with the newest Zelda games or even with Animal Crossing. But something that would attract attention is the fact that you can see what each one contributes in terms of characteristic touches.