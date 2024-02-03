The documentary Grounded 2, which focuses on the creation of The Last of Us 2 and published these days on Youtube, also sheds light on a somewhat controversial aspect for Naughty Dogor the use of the crunch in a rather systematic manner, with the team however appearing committed to improvein this respect, for the future.

The issue was revealed at the time of the development of The Last of Us 2 by a report by Jason Schreier which caused a certain sensation, as it started a sort of examination of this practice which later proved to be quite widespread in the videogame industry.

In essence, it involves pushing developers to work overtime and work well beyond standard hours to try to compress processing times, with negative consequences on the psychological and physical health of employees.

As documented by various insights, many developers who go through long periods of crunch are subject to burnout and, in some cases, prefer it abandon entirely the field of video game development.