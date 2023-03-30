The Last of Us Part II It is already available on PC but since it came out it has suffered from several problems. Many players, especially on Steam, are complaining about the poor optimization of this adaptation.

This was not directly carried out by Naughty Dog, the studio behind the development of the original version for Sony consoles. Actually, it was the work of Iron Galaxy but it seems that this study did not do such a good job.

Despite everything, Naughty Dog shared a message through his Twitter account, @Naughty_Dog, to calm things down a bit.

There he commented ‘The Last of Us Part I PC players: We have heard your concerns and our team is actively investigating various issues you have reported’.

It is after this developer promised that things will improve but asked for patience to solve the most urgent.

This is why the study highlighted ‘we will continue to update it but our team is prioritizing updates and will address the issues in future patches’.

Naughty Dog also noted that they are keeping an eye on their support pages and asked players to submit requests via a link. He still recommended that they consult your page to check for known and under-investigation issues.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2023

What features does The Last of Us: Part I have on PC?

Although The Last of Us: Part II is suffering from various problems on PC this version includes several features that take advantage of this platform.

Some of them are quality of life improvements tailored to the system and it still supports AMD FSR 2.2 and NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution.

It also has VSync and frame rate limit options. But they are not the only novelties that the game has.

On PC this Naughty Dog title also allows adjustments to the quality of textures, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion and other options.

Another feature is that it supports widescreen monitors for both 21:9 and super ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratios.

In addition to visual improvements, this title also has sounds that take advantage of the sound hardware that players have.

