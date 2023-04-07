Sinaloa.- All of us who have followed the career of Jorge ‘The Naughty’ Arce We know that in addition to having been a daring boxer, he was and is also daring in his statements. This time we will remember when the mochitense He affirmed that policemen with tennis shoes picked him up to go to a party with Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán” and other narco characters.

In the coexisted, Naughty Arce made an unusual request to JGL and other characters of the world of drug trafficking. What he requested might seem tiny to you, but what would you do in his place?

Whether it’s true or not this story was told by the ex-sportsman in the video named ‘Why the NARCOS are attracted to BOXING | Travieso Arce and Javier Alarcón | Between Comrades’, which can be found in the Youtube account ‘El Canal de Javier Alarcón’.

How did Travieso Arce get to a narco party?

The one born on July 27, 1979 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, narrated that shortly after participating in an edition of Big Brother his fame was at its peak. It was in this context that one day, while he was driving, He was stopped by a group of policemenOr so he thought at first.

Then he realized that they were not officers of any department even though they wore the clothing. The men told him that they wanted to say hello and he agreed to accompany them.

“They told me that they wanted to greet me, that nothing was going to happen to me (…) no way for me to say no,” he clarified.

Blindfolded to prevent him from recognizing the way he was taken to a ranch where he greeted “every name you can think of.”

“Champion, we love you, get ready, take care, we bet on you,” they told him during the coexistence with the drug traffickers.

Travieso Arce notoriously did not want to give names, but Javier Alarcón demonstrated his ability for journalism and began to ask for specific names until Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was confirmed along with a few others.

“Everyone is everyone,” said the Mexican multi-champion in a curt tone. He evidently did not want to talk much about it.

During the story, he also recalled that he told that everyone present at said party tried to give him a BMW X5although he refused, his only request was that they take him safely to the place where they picked it up.