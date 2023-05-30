Monday, May 29, 2023



| Updated 05/30/2023 10:38 a.m.

La Fea Bourgeoisía Ediciones presents this Wednesday in Murcia as a novelty ‘106 words’, the new collection of poems by Natxo Vidal. It will be in the Mariano Baquero Classroom of the UMU Faculty of Letters, on the Merced Campus. The act will begin at 7:00 p.m., and the author will be supported by Fernando Fernández, editor of LaFea Burguesía, and Isabelle G. Molina, director of the UMU Poetry Classroom, who will be in charge of presenting the act.

Natxo Vidal’s ‘106 words’ are as many as those that the Serbian performer Marina Abramovic displayed on a table to treasure the void. 106 fragments. 106 illuminations. Vidal’s new work contains a prologue by the poet from Albacete, and professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, Andrés García Cerdán, who writes about the new collection of poems: «There are many ways to approach this book. One begins to think that words cannot describe words. Neither the emotions, the intelligences: perhaps an approximation». And he adds a purpose: «Do everything possible not to say too little, with the north set on not tarnishing or disfiguring what follows. Enter, reader, bare-chested into these poems. Like who enters a party. This book is a disco ball. In all directions it melts into light.

Natxo Vidal (Monóvar, 1978) is a music professor, specializing in trombone, and author of, among others, collections of poems such as ‘Atrás no es ninguna sitio’ (Universidad de Murcia, 2006. Second prize in the VI Dionisia García Poetry Prize ), ‘Salt in the eyes (Los Papeles del Sitio, Seville, 2012), The girl who played ball with the dinosaurs (Huerga y Fierro, Madrid, 2013) and ‘Disoriented Ícaros (Raspabook, Murcia, 2015).