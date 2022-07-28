The Brazilian Federation of Naturism (FBRN) called the bill filed in Balneário Camboriú, on the north coast of Santa Catarina, a setback, which will discuss the ban on nudism in Praia do Pinho.

The entity’s president, Paula Silveira, criticized the change and said that it shows “prejudice against naturists”, she told G1.

The project by councilor Anderson dos Santos (Podemos) pointed out that the place was not meeting the necessary standards to be suitable as a nudist beach.

“News of orgies, petty thefts and thefts and a lot of damage to the environment with waste pollution and negative impacts on natural vegetation. So, we spent almost a year collecting this news, talking to the community and we came to the conclusion that the majority wanted to end naturism and, thus, make it widely and openly accessible and permanent”, defended Santos to G1.

Silveira also criticized this argument, pointing out that the practice of naturism is not the cause of the inconvenience on the beach, but rather “the lack of security and action by public bodies”.

The place is known as the first Brazilian nudist beach, and the activity has been practiced there since the 1980s.

The website also contacted the Military Police, who said there had been no record of sexual crimes at the site in the last 12 months. Six occurrences were attended at the scene and all of them for drug possession, theft, damage and injury.