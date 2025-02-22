The multinational Naturgy will celebrate its General Shareholders Meeting on March 25 in Madrid, in which it has to give the green light to the volunteer OPA to acquire 10% of its capital, to which it will allocate about 2.3 billion.

This is stated in the agenda of the Board, which Naturgy has sent the Spanish stock market (CNMV) to the National Commission, the Spanish stock market supervisor, which also appears the approval of the expansion of its board of directors of the current 12 members until 16.

The energetics already announced last Thursday that it will launch a voluntary OPA to 26.5 euros per share To place its motor -sized in 10%, the maximum allowed by law, a measure with which it seeks to increase floating capital, that is, the part of the company’s shares that are neglected freely in the market.

Naturgy president, Francisco Reynés, said that, with this voluntary bid that plan are resolved in Julythey intend to place floating capital above 15% to be able to become part of the MSCI stock indices, reference for investors.

Naturgy estimates that It will allocate voluntary OPA about 2.3 billion euros, since it will acquire 88 million shares at 26.50 euros per title, which is an approximate cost of 2,332 million.

On the other hand, the Board will also vote the extension of the Board of Directors of the current 12 members until 16 to grant a second representative to the Australian Fund ifm, a movement that will entail in turn criteria pass three to four counselors and that the CVC and GIP funds have three each, one more than until now.

Likewise, the Council Agreement on the Modification of the variable remuneration scheme In the long term of the Executive President or the remuneration policy of Naturgy’s directors.