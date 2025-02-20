The main Spanish gasist, Naturgyhas stirred the business map on Thursday by announcing at the same time the financial results of 2024, the presentation of the Strategic Plan 2025-2027 and a reorganization of maximum draft within its Board of Directors. … This situation has been caused by the irruption of the Australian fund IFM that asked for greater presence in this organ. He also announced that he will make a OPA about itself of 10% so that these titles are sold again and thus obtain greater liquidity in the stock market. A situation that their shareholders could take advantage of to cut their positions.

Specifically, Naturgy’s own council has unanimously agreed 16according to the principle of proportional representation. This means increasing the Sunday counselors of each reference shareholders in a new member and allows the number of independent directors to be maintained.

This situation also occurs in the middle of a certain instability within the company’s shareholders, where there are more and more rumors about the future of the main funds (CVC and Blackrock) and, in turn, given the difficulties that Critiaia Caixa is having, maximum shareholder, to find a partner who, precisely, sets out to these funds.

With all this sea in the background, the four shareholder, IFMwith more than 16% of the capital, he had already requested to increase his presence in the Board of Directors to see his capital properly represented.

In this way, the Council would have the following distribution: CRITIA CAIXA It will have four Sunday counselors; Blackrock It will have three Sunday counselors; CVC will have three Sunday counselors and IFM will have two Sunday counselors. In addition, there will be three independent directors and an executive president.

To carry out these changes, the Council has agreed to convene General Meeting of Shareholders for next March 25, in which all the agreements derived from the new strategic plan and the new composition of the Council will be raised.

Results and new plan

Regarding the financial balance of 2024, Naturgy managed to maintain in the exercise some numbers similar to those of 2023. The company obtained a net profit of 1,901 million euros, which represents a 4%drop, while the group’s EBITDA stood at 5,365 million euros, “promoted by the good march of business and an efficient operational management front management to external factors, ”they explain from the gasist.

This result, as they point out from Naturgy “illustrates the group’s ability to continue the creation of value in a much more demanding energy context, with a 30% decrease in energy prices.” To do this, Naturgy carried out an important investment throughout the year, aligned with its transformation and impulse strategy of the energy transition.

The company allocated investments for an amount of 2,280 million In euros, which “have been used to reinforce energy and gas energy infrastructure, keys to the advancement of the energy transition, and a strong commitment to the generation of renewable energy.”

Regarding the new 2025-2027 strategic plan, compared to the previous triennium, the company provides for an increase in investments that will be around 10%, with a total of 6,400 million euros, not including potential inorganic growth opportunities.

50% of these investments are destined for the network business, and 30%, the development of renewable projects. Spain will concentrate 75% of investments, compared to the previous 55%. The new strategic plan maintains the commitment to sustainability and will continue with its efforts regarding emission reduction, support for biodiversity and improvement of natural capital.