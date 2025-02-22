Naturgy continues to reduce its natural gas purchase commitments. The company has gone from having agreements for 83.3 billion in 2022 to close the 2024 year with 45,269 million euros, that is, 38,031 million less in just two years, 45.6% less.

This reduction is produced in line with the decrease in gas prices that the company foresees in its strategic plan and the lower purchases that it will record in the coming years for a gradual substitution for the biomethane’s own production.

In 2018, with the arrival of Francisco Reynés to the Presidency, Naturgy already carried out an important adjustment. At that time, it went from 83,630 million euros to 59,045 million, that is, a cut of 24,585 million.

The figure continued to be reduced to the next 2020 year to the minimum of 53,650 million. In 2021, the company increased its commitments again and raised them to 64,710 million. And in 2022, already in the middle of the gas crisis, he rose his commitments strongly and recovered the 2018 levels with 83.3 billion.

You adjust with Sonatrach

As indicated by the company in its annual results report, the Algerian state company Sonatrach will have to pay 351 million euros as compensation for the gas prices paid during the year 2024. Both companies have agreed that the payment of this amount is carried out This exercise.

On the other hand, Naturgy will maintain 26.5 euros per share in its purchase offer for 10% of its own social capital even after paying the dividend planned for this next March of 0.6 euros per share.

The company has assured the CNMV that it will not review this downward price, agreed in the last Council with its main shareholders and will involve a disbursement of around 2.3 billion euros to be able to get a portfolio of 88 million shares.

Naturgy has assured that in the next three years he has planned to distribute 5,800 million in dividends within his plan until 2027. The Government imposed Blackrock and IFM – two of the main shareholders of the gasist – the need to maintain a prudent policy of dividends.

The company, which will practically have a 100%Pay out, may in any case continue to maintain investments for 6,400 million in the next three years thanks to its strong cash generation capacity. Despite this, the company states that it will continue to increase its level of debt in the coming years, although in no case will it be close to losing the credit rating that S&P grants it.

The Government, with which the company maintains a constant relationship by having an important regulated business part, has not ruled on this proposal, unlike what it did with the Gemini project, on which it showed a frontal rejection. In this way, the company will submit to its Board on March 25 the vote of this operation, an end more formal than real since the approval of the Council in which it is represented to 85 percent of the capital has already been received. The operation is a movement to pacify the company and makes it more attractive.