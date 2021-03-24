Francisco Reynés, Chairman of Naturgy, at the company’s last shareholders’ meeting.

Naturgy has proposed to the unions an adjustment of about 1,000 jobs in Spain, which represents around 18% of its workforce in the country. The measure would be carried out through incentivized and voluntary withdrawals, as confirmed by the company, which adds that in any case the approach is in a very incipient phase. According to the proposal, which has been put on the table at the beginning of the negotiations with the unions, Naturgy will offer to take advantage of the disengagements in an agreed manner taking into account the evolution of the energy sector in terms of digitization, decarbonization, energy transition and greater competition, as well as well as efficiency criteria.

The same company sources indicated that the will of the group “has always been to negotiate with the staff and it has been and is at all times willing to dialogue and collaborate with union representation.”

Naturgy, whose main shareholders are Criteria Caixa, CVC and GIP, is immersed in a partial bid launched by the Australian fund IFM to take up to 22.69% of its capital at 22.37 euros per share, it has a staff of 5,318 employees, of which a quarter are over 50 years old, and 10,540 employees worldwide, after having already been cut in recent years through various agreed exit plans.

IFM takeover bid

The takeover, which received approval from Mexican regulatory authorities on Tuesday, must be approved by the government. Precisely, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, believes that it would be “irresponsible” to prejudge what the technical teams and different ministries are analyzing to make a decision. The fourth vice president responded to a question from Vox in the control session to the Government of the Congress of Deputies.

Ribera has said that the energy sector in Spain has an “extremely meticulous” regulatory framework, since energy is systemic and it is essential that it works and is regulated. In addition, he recalled that Spain is the only advanced economy, together with Sweden, that has maintained a “strong attraction to foreign investment flows”, which highlights the good state of the economy and the solvency of the country.

He has also pointed out that the Government has updated the energy regulation framework and has made more than 50 modifications in the last two years with a future perspective that gives a path and makes the energy sector work on a stable, predictable reconversion, that seeks the permanence of investors, the transformation and modernization of each of the sources and the industrial vocation of the shareholders. According to Ribera, this means that there are many elements of permanence, stability, and industrial vocation, which are part of the criteria that must be taken into account when making decisions in a market economy.