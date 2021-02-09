Naturgy has presented a project for the construction of 38 stations to refuel hydrogen (hydrogenerators) at the national level that seeks to provide hydrogen refueling service to the urban to interurban environment and thus promote sustainable mobility in the Iberian Peninsula. In a second phase, the total infrastructure will reach 120 hydropower. The project has already been referred to the ministries of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

The initiative proposes two models of hydropower in its first phase: 20 hydropower with hydrogen production in the facility by means of an electrolyzer or an external plant and 18 hydropower no production in situ. In all of them, hydrogen will be supplied to the vehicles through a pump adapted to the needs of the vehicles.

The network of 38 hydropower It would be distributed throughout the national territory, taking advantage of the company’s hydrogen production centers located in La Robla, Mirara, Valencia, Palos de la Frontera and Alcázar de San Juan. Of these 38, six would be located in Andalusia; five in Castilla-La Mancha; four in Castilla y León and in Catalonia; three in the Community of Madrid; two in Galicia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Aragon, Navarra and Extremadura; and one in the Balearic Islands, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country.

The company estimates that it will have 38 hydropower before 2025, although 80% of them will be put into operation between 2023 and 2024. The development has been carried out based on a potential annual demand of about 75,500 kilograms of hydrogen, equivalent to the refueling of 13 buses or 100 vehicles light. Additionally, it will be subsequently evaluated that the hydropower can feed rail transport on the national network.

Emission reduction

At an environmental level, the use of the new technologies proposed by this project means a reduction in emissions compared to conventional technologies. The company estimates non-renewable primary energy savings of 124 GWh / year and an emission reduction of more than 30,000 tons of CO₂ per year.

The deployment of this network of hydropower It is an innovation, since it will meet the needs of sustainable mobility development and increase the European network of refueling stations for this fuel. In addition, it will validate a new infrastructure model that will also add synergies with the network of gas stations (gas stations) that the company already operates in Europe.

Green hydrogen is one of the main decarbonisation levers in the energy sector both at national and European level, although its penetration as a renewable energy vector is still in a very incipient stage. Forecasts predict that the demand for hydrogen, which currently amounts to about 60 million tons worldwide, could increase in the next decade by between 60% and 120%. Spain, due to its geographical and climatic characteristics, is the country with the highest potential for hydrogen production in Europe, with a potential of over 3,000 TWh per year and the roadmap includes among its national objectives for the implementation of renewable hydrogen by 2030 reach 4 GW of installed power of electrolyzers.