Francisco Reynés, president of Naturgy.

Naturgy recorded losses of 347 million euros last year compared to gains of 1,401 million the previous year. This deterioration is due to a new review in the valuation of assets, mainly conventional generation in Spain. According to the company, this change is focused on the objective of providing a valuation of its assets “more transparent and adjusted to the current energy scenario”. Likewise, he attributes these results to the strong impact derived from covid-19, which has meant “one of the most complicated years” with a general drop in demand and a significant depreciation in key Latin American countries, while the complex natural gas scenario liquefied (LNG) has become “more challenging”.

From this review of the assets, a total of 1,145 million correspond mainly to conventional generation in Spain and 198 million to gas activities in Argentina, which has translated into an impact of 1,019 in the net profit of the group chaired by Francisco Reynés , which already made a revaluation just after taking office in 2018. Then the depreciation was 4.9 billion.

The board of directors will propose to the general meeting of shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.63 euros per share to be paid during the first quarter of this year. This payment will be added to the first two interim dividends in 2020 (of 0.31 euros and 0.50 euros per share, respectively), bringing the total to 1.44 euros per share.

The gross operating result (Ebitda) was 3,449 million, 18.9% less than the 4,252 million a year earlier. Excluding non-recurring items, ordinary net profit amounted to 872 million, 36.7% less, while its ordinary Ebitda reached 3,714 million, 14.6% less. Ordinary Ebitda would stand at 3,964 million, with which the group points out that it meets the forecasts for 2020, which it had already revised down last summer due to the crisis for a value of 4,000 million.

The firm has proceeded to reformulate these results according to its new organizational structure (Energy Management and Networks; Renewables, New Businesses and Innovation; and Marketing) and the sale of the stake of the Chilean CGE, agreed in November with the Chinese company State Grid for 2,570 million and capital gains of 400. Likewise, it represents the reduction of debt of about 4,000 million.

Reynés underlined “the adaptability that Naturgy has shown in this difficult context and how the company has stood out on the international energy scene compared to other competitors, thanks to its growth in clean technologies and its commitment to new businesses, such as renewable gas, promoting digitization and innovation in all areas of the group ”.

In this context, total investment amounted to 1,279 million, with a cut of 24.1% compared to the previous year, due to lower growth investments in gas networks in Spain as a result of the months of confinement and the temporary slowdown of renewable developments in the country. For its part, the net debt amounted to 13,612 million at the end of 2020, although not yet reflecting the 2,570 million expected from the completion of the sale of CGE Chile, although it does include the deconsolidation of the net debt of the Chilean company for the amount of 1,316 million. In this way, the net debt / Ebitda ratio stood at 3.9 times, somewhat higher when compared to the 3.6 times at the end of December 31, 2019.

European funds

Naturgy has also reported that it foresees investments of 13,000 million in the coming years related to different projects in Spain linked to European funds NextGeneration. In 2020, Naturgy closed an agreement with ENI and the Arab Republic of Egypt to resolve the disputes affecting Unión Fenosa Gas (UFG), which it hopes to complete during the first months of this year.

These operations have allowed the company to focus more on renewables, with an increase in the project portfolio by about nine gigawatts (GW), increasing its presence in Australia, where it will raise its installed capacity to 700 megawatts (MW) and landing in United States with the purchase of a portfolio of projects of eight GW in solar energy and five GW in storage. In addition, it was awarded a total of 235 MW (38 MW wind and 197 MW photovoltaic) in the recent renewable energy auction held by the Government of Spain.

Regarding the offer announced by the Australian fund IFM to acquire almost 22.7% of the company’s share capital, Naturgy, which has already described the offer as “voluntary and unsolicited”, indicates that its board will already pronounce itself “when it considers it appropriate and, in any case, when it is legally mandatory ”. In this sense, it underlines that the information provided to the CNMV “refers exclusively to Naturgy’s results for the 2020 financial year” and that, therefore, “does not constitute, and should not be considered, an opinion or position of the company regarding the aforementioned offer ”.