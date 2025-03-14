Naturgy Energy Group has announced the launch of a voluntary and partial public acquisition offer (OPA) on its own actions, after reaching an agreement with its main shareholders. The offer, which will be made at a price of 26.50 euros per share, is subject to the authorization of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and its approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders, convened for next March 25, 2025.

The agreement between the majority shareholders has been key to giving green light to the operation. On March 13, Naturgy received commitments to accept the offer by shareholders that represent more than 10% of the capital, thus fulfilling one of the conditions set by the Board of Directors to proceed with the operation. Among these investors are criteria Caixa, CVC, GIP and IFM, the main groups with significant participation in energy.

The supply aims to acquire up to 88 million shares, which is equivalent to 9.08% of the company’s share capital. The purchase will be funded entirely with its own resources and will involve a maximum disbursement of 2,332 million euros.

Strategic step to increase free float

As detailed by the company, this operation seeks to increase floating capital (Free Float) and facilitate the eventual placement of market shares in a timely manner, with the aim of improving the liquidity and attractiveness of the company for investors. Energy also pursues its return to the main stock market indices, such as those of the MSCI family, which could strengthen its position in the financial market.

The price set for the OPA, 26.50 euros per share, has been freely determined by Naturgy without the need for independent assessment report. In addition, it has been ensured that the remuneration will not be affected by the distribution of dividends, including the expected payment of 0.60 euros per share on April 9.

Naturgy has clarified that this offer is not aimed at the exclusion of the stock market, but to strengthen its shareholding structure and improve its market assessment. In the event that the demand exceeds the number of actions offered, a proof system will be applied according to current regulations.

The next step will be the presentation of the authorization application to the CNMV, which will be carried out after the conclusion of the General Shareholders’ Meeting. The energetics trust to complete the process within a period of one month after this announcement.

With this operation, Naturgy takes a significant step in its financial strengthening strategy and optimization of its capital structure, in a context of transformation of the energy sector and growing interest in the consolidation of large companies in the sector.